Police investigate shooting in downtown Bellingham
Leland Cooper talks about the recent theft and damage of sculptures and totem poles at the Lummi Cemetery and the Lummi Reservation. Cooper's brother, Cha-Das-Ska-Dum, a well known artist is buried at Lummi Cemetery and a carved bear on his grave was damaged when thieves tried to steal it.
