Point Roberts store hits roadblock with Trader Joea s products
Pamala Sheppard, owner of Auntie Pam's Country Store in Point Roberts, Wash., picks up one of the inflatable dinosaurs outside her store on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The store sells everything from jewelry to dry goods and is petitioning Trader Joe's to sell some of its grocery items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC