Photos: Death Cab for Cutie rocks The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Fans of indie rockers Death Cab for Cutie just can't get enough of the group. Even with the band's high-energy performance Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the 3,000 adoring fans wouldn't let them leave the stage.The alternative rockers formed in Bellingham, Washington, outside Seattle in 1997 comprises founder Ben Gibbard on guitar, piano and vocals; Nick Harmer on bass; Jason McGerr on drums; and Chris Walla, Nathan Good and Michael Schorr.Death Cab's setlist included "Possess Your Heart," "Crooked Teeth," "Into the Dark" and "New Year."

