Patriarch of Bellingham Highland Games charged with molesting children

A Bellingham grandfather known for organizing a celebration of Scottish heritage was charged this week with molesting two girls over the past decade, and the sexual assault of a tenant in spring 2016. Whatcom County Sheriff's detectives launched an investigation in October 2016, when a young woman reported Glen Alan Winchester, 72, molested her from the ages of 12 to 14. At that age she had been staying at a home on Jones Lane with Winchester and his wife, Noma, according to charging papers.

