Man who 'thinks he's a werewolf stabbed "vampire" mother to death'
Sheane Smith is said to have claimed he was a werewolf and his mother was a vampire A man who claims he is werewolf told police he stabbed his mother to death because she is a vampire, officers have said. Sheaene Smith, 29, is alleged to have confessed to police that he killed his mother after making a rambling call to emergency services on Sunday..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC