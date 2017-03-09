Man who 'thinks he's a werewolf stabb...

Man who 'thinks he's a werewolf stabbed "vampire" mother to death'

Sheane Smith is said to have claimed he was a werewolf and his mother was a vampire A man who claims he is werewolf told police he stabbed his mother to death because she is a vampire, officers have said. Sheaene Smith, 29, is alleged to have confessed to police that he killed his mother after making a rambling call to emergency services on Sunday..

