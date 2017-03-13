Man shot dead by police in downtown B...

Man shot dead by police in downtown Bellingham

23 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Crime scene tape marks the scene where Bellingham Police shot a man to death in the downtown area on Sunday, March 12, 2017. A man armed with a knife was shot to death by police Sunday in downtown Bellingham, moments after another man's throat was slashed a block down the street, according to the Bellingham Police Department.

