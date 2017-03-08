Investigation moves forward on I-5 protest; ACLU challenges sheriffa s search warrant

Motorists wait at a police line as protesters block northbound Interstate 5 at Lakeway Drive in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Bellingham. Motorists wait at a police line as protesters block northbound Interstate 5 at Lakeway Drive in protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Bellingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.