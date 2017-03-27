How good is water quality in Lake Whatcom? Find out at Wednesday meeting.

How good is the water quality in Lake Whatcom? What are the next steps needed to meet state Department of Ecology requirements for reducing phosphorus and bacteria in the lake? What can homeowners do to help reduce phosphorus in the lake? Those topics, and others, will be discussed during the annual Lake Whatcom Joint Councils and Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers, 210 Lottie St . The Bellingham City Council, Whatcom County Council and the Lake Whatcom Water and Sewer District Board will attend.

