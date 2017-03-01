Hometown crowd peppers Ericksen with ...

Hometown crowd peppers Ericksen with EPA, environment questions

19 hrs ago Read more: Crosscut.com

At home in Whatcom County on Saturday, state Sen. Doug Ericksen faced a host of environmental questions, including about his bicoastal role as a legislator in Olympia and a Trump administration official with the EPA in Washington, D.C. About 650 people packed into the auditorium at Meridian High School just north of Bellingham for a town hall meeting the Republican held. An overflow of about 150 people hung around outside the auditorium.

