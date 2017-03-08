Here's where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Bellingham
Celtic band Maggie's Fury plays Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. and then again from noon to 2 p.m. in the Boundary Bay Brewey's beer garden; and also at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Cruise Terminal in a benefit for Meals on Wheels. Chuckanut's Export Stout will be tapped on Saturday at both Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen at 601 W. Holly St. in Bellingham and at Chuckanut Brewery South Nut at 11937 Higgens Airport Way in Burlington.
