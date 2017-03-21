Girls build confidence and leadership in Girls on the Run

Participants take off from the start during the 2016 Girls On The Run 5K on Saturday morning June 4, 2016, at Lake Padden in Bellingham. Girls On The Run director Jen Gallant said over 700 people registered for the fun run, including 400 participants in the Girls On The Run and Trail Blazer programs as well as 300 adults from various YMCAs around the Puget Sound.

