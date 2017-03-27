Getting to know Dr. Curt Freed

Getting to know Dr. Curt Freed

Dr. Curt Freed was recently selected as Morgan Community College's president, succeeding Dr. Kerry Hart who retired Feb. 28 after nearly nine years in the position. He comes to Morgan County after serving as vice president for instruction at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, Wash., and will begin his tenure with Morgan Community College on April 17. Freed has focused on program development and assessment, workforce and economic development, strong customer service and faculty advancement in his position at Whatcom Community College and earlier as vice president at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Wash.

