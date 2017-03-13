Get rid of your a woody debrisa for free
Doing some spring cleaning in your yard? Bellingham residents can drop off tree branches and other woody debris for free next month. Cowden Gravel, at 4000 Hannegan Road between Sunset Drive and Bakerview Road, will take woody debris from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on from April 7- 9. Only yard waste that can go through a chipper for mulch will be accepted, so that means no grass clippings.
