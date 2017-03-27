End of an era for north Bellingham drive-in
Morrie's Drive-In at 2601 Birchwood Ave. is having its last day Thursday, according to owners Lynn and Cang Chhan. They've operated the business since 1986, keeping one of the most consistent menus in town.
