Defensive driving for seniors is focus of one-day class in Bellingham
The AAA Driver Improvement Program is holding a one-day refresher course that will focus on defensive driving and curbing traffic accidents. The course runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at Christ the King Community Church, 4173 Meridian St. The fee is $18.
