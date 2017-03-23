Cyclist dies in crash on Old Fairhave...

Cyclist dies in crash on Old Fairhaven Parkway in Bellingham

The Bellingham Herald reports 51-year-old Eric Michael Weight was riding in a bike lane on Old Fairhaven parkway Wednesday morning when he entered an intersection as the traffic light turned yellow.

