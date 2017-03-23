Chuckanut Drive is open again after two rock slides closed highway for eight days
Chuckanut Drive has reopened Thursday for the second time in eight days after two rock slides in the same place closed the road last week, state highway officials said. SR 11 OPEN! Thanks for your patience and to maintenance, our Bellingham project office and contractor crews.
