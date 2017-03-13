CarlsonCast March13--6am hour

CarlsonCast March13--6am hour

Read more: KVI-AM Seattle

An Olympia, Washington business owner, Anne Buck, says she was so fed up with homeless people sleeping and going to the bathroom in front of her store that she put up a lattice wall to keep them out. Now the city wants her to take it down.

Bellingham, WA

