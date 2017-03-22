Cannabis pipe cleaning sparks 2-alarm...

Cannabis pipe cleaning sparks 2-alarm apartment fire, injures Bellingham woman

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Bellingham firefighters finish putting out a fire in the 500 block of 32nd Street on Tuesday, March 21, in Bellingham. Bellingham fire crews respond to a fire in an apartment complex in the 500 block of 32nd Street Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb 24 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC