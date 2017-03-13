Buy a tree, show off your festive car, shop for treasures

See cool cars at the Leprechaun Daze Car Show, buy a tree at the Whatcom County Farm Forestry Association's annual sale, and find a treasure at the Spring Craft and Antique Sale. Children ages 6 through 11 can hike through Hundred Acre Woods from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 23 with Wild Whatcom staff to learn all about edible nettles.

