Bone marrow registry drive part of blood cancer fundraiser
A bone marrow registry drive is part of an event Saturday sponsored by local firefighters who are raising money to fight blood cancer. South Whatcom Fire Authority firefighters are hosting the bone marrow registry drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., as part of fundraising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual Firefighter Stairclimb, in which firefighters in full gear race up 69 stories of the Columbia Tower in Seattle.
