Bham Fam Fair offers fun activities at Sportsplex

A rock and gem show and sale, a work party at Larrabee State Park, and a pair of plant sales are among the family-friendly things to do. The Bham Fam Fair returns for a third year with a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way, presented by Haggen Northwest Fresh and Bellingham Families Magazine.

