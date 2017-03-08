Bellingham's St. Patrick's Day Parade brings out the Irish in everyone
Images from the St. Patrick's Day parade along Cornwall Avenue, Chestnut Street, and Railroad Avenue on Saturday afternoon March 11, 2017, through downtown Bellingham, Wash. Hundreds braved rainy weather to be entertained by St. Patrick, Bellingham Pipes & Drums, and many others.
