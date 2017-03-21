Bellinghama s newest hotel has something others dona t, says manager
The hotel building binge of the past five years is coming to an end, with one final major facility getting ready to open. The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites is slated to open near the Bellingham International Airport on March 28. The 153-room facility is a full-service hotel, with a restaurant, conference rooms, bar, indoor pool and exercise facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC