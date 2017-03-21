Bellingham ready for first day of Spring

Bellingham police take man into custody for allegedly lighting items inside his home on fire and streaming the act live on YouTube A Washington State Department of Transportation video shows the extent of the damage to Whatcom County roads, especially Mount Baker Highway during a significant winter storm that hit on Feb. 6. Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him. He charged an officer when confronted by police, who shot him.

