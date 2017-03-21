Bellingham ready for first day of Spring
Bellingham police take man into custody for allegedly lighting items inside his home on fire and streaming the act live on YouTube A Washington State Department of Transportation video shows the extent of the damage to Whatcom County roads, especially Mount Baker Highway during a significant winter storm that hit on Feb. 6. Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him. He charged an officer when confronted by police, who shot him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC