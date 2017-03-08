Bellingham artist Ben Mann reads from...

Bellingham artist Ben Mann reads from his new picture book

Well-known Bellingham artist and writer Ben Mann reads from his recently published picture book "Friendly the Fox" free 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Village Books in Fairhaven, 1200 11th St. Mann, who has worked with students in local schools and exhibited his work locally, wrote and illustrated the book, which focuses on fox and the new creatures it meets during an outing. Like Mann's other work, it's filled with vibrant color.

