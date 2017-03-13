Autopsy: Man shot by Bellingham offic...

Autopsy: Man shot by Bellingham officer bled to death

An initial autopsy of a man who was shot to death by a Bellingham police officer Sunday has determined he bled to death from a gunshot wound to the neck. The incident occurred on a Bellingham street as witnesses reported a fight in which the man who was shot allegedly stabbed another man in the neck.

