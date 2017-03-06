After robbing man at gunpoint, Bellin...

After robbing man at gunpoint, Bellingham foursome dined at McDonalda s, charges say

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

A group of masked young men robbed a stranger at gunpoint near downtown Bellingham, and minutes later used his credit card at 7-Eleven and McDonald's, according to charges filed this week in Whatcom County. On Feb. 7, a man walking in the 1100 block of North Garden Street reported he'd been robbed by two or three young men around 10:30 p.m. One suspect aimed a dark pistol at the man, 22, and ordered him to drop his stuff, according to his report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb 24 Adam7875 17
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC