After robbing man at gunpoint, Bellingham foursome dined at McDonalda s, charges say

A group of masked young men robbed a stranger at gunpoint near downtown Bellingham, and minutes later used his credit card at 7-Eleven and McDonald's, according to charges filed this week in Whatcom County. On Feb. 7, a man walking in the 1100 block of North Garden Street reported he'd been robbed by two or three young men around 10:30 p.m. One suspect aimed a dark pistol at the man, 22, and ordered him to drop his stuff, according to his report.

