6 year anniversary of Syrian war mark...

6 year anniversary of Syrian war marked by suicide bomber attack

14 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Today marks the sixth anniversary of Syria's civil war that has left hundreds of thousands dead. The U.N. health agency says over half of all hospitals and public health centers in Syria have closed or are partially functioning after six years of war, and nearly two-thirds of health-care workers have fled.

