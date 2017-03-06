$1 million bail set for Bellingham man accused of murdering mother

Wilma Estrada and her daughter, sought in an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon in New Westminster, B.C., were found unharmed hours later at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham, Monday, Jan 23, 2017. Brian Jeffery Smith was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2016 in Whatcom Superior Court to 78 months for vehicular homicide for the death of Jason Schuyleman, after the car Smith was driving hit Schuyleman's motorcycle in a collision in Everson, December 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.