Western Washington University equestrian team hosts competition in Lynden
A look at the Western Washington University Equestrian Team Show with Emily Wollebek, team president, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Northwest Washington Fairgrounds in Lynden. The annual competition centered around English style events on Saturday and continues on Sunday with Western style events.
