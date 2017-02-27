Weather advisory issued; more snow possible Tuesday morning
Forecasters in Seattle issued a winter weather advisory late Monday morning, warning that up to 3 inches of snow could fall through 9 p.m. Monday in lowland Whatcom County, and additional snow - or a mix of rain and snow - could complicate Tuesday morning's commute. But meteorologists don't expect the wintry blast to linger, as rain and warmer temperatures are forecast for later this week.
