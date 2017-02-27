Weather advisory issued; more snow possible Tuesday morning

Forecasters in Seattle issued a winter weather advisory late Monday morning, warning that up to 3 inches of snow could fall through 9 p.m. Monday in lowland Whatcom County, and additional snow - or a mix of rain and snow - could complicate Tuesday morning's commute. But meteorologists don't expect the wintry blast to linger, as rain and warmer temperatures are forecast for later this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.