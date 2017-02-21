Warmer temperatures expected after morning snowfall across Whatcom County
Overnight snowfall in lowland Whatcom County likely will melt by Sunday afternoon with today's forecast high in the low 40s, but further snowfall this week could complicate the morning commute Monday and Tuesday. Some two inches or more of snow fell in Bellingham and surrounding areas with intermittent snow showers starting about 10 p.m. Saturday.
