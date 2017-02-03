Trump wants to speed up NAFTA renegotiation
President Trump said that he would like to "speed" up the renegotiation process for the North American Free Trade Agreement during meeting with senators at the White House this week. Changes to the trade deal could prove costly to U.S. energy companies and farmers, experts say.
