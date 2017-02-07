Too icy to drive, truck driver takes ...

Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Semi-truck driver Logan Hannah said he knew it was too dangerous to drive Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, so he decided to take "a relaxing day jumping" at Whatcom Falls Park, despite the temperature of 27 degrees in Bellingham, Wash., at the time. Herald reader Eric Bowen took a walk near Tennant Lake south of Ferndale, Wash., between snowstorms on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 3 crisps 5
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Whatcom County was issued at February 07 at 3:32PM PST

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC