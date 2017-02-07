Too icy to drive, truck driver takes a leap at Whatcom Falls Park
Semi-truck driver Logan Hannah said he knew it was too dangerous to drive Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, so he decided to take "a relaxing day jumping" at Whatcom Falls Park, despite the temperature of 27 degrees in Bellingham, Wash., at the time. Herald reader Eric Bowen took a walk near Tennant Lake south of Ferndale, Wash., between snowstorms on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 3
|crisps
|5
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC