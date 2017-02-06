Thousands without power as snow and ice storm hits region
Lowland Whatcom County sparkled in silver and white Sunday morning, the result of an overnight snow and ice storm, and heavy snow continued to fall in the mountains. More than 7,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, primarily in the lowlands and foothills north and east of Bellingham, according to the PSE online outage map.
