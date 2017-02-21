Talented dog copies owner's step-by-step Irish dance moves
While other dogs are learning to sit, stay and fetch, this Australian Shepherd has been taught how to do something very unusual. Secret, a two-year-old dog, has been taught how to Irish dance by her owner, Mary, 16, at their home in Bellingham, Washington.
