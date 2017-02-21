SUV strikes man in Bellingham crosswalk, severely injuring him

A young man crossing a Bellingham street suffered a head injury when he was struck by an SUV around noon Tuesday, according to police. The man was walking through a crosswalk in an S-curve around 12:30 p.m. by Master Lube, 1111 E. Maple St., when a northbound Nissan Pathfinder hit him, witnesses said.

