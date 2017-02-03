Sen. Doug Ericksen talks about working for the Legislature and the Trump administration
Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, holds a press conference Thursday to discuss his dual role as a member of the Washington State Senate and as a member of President Trump's transition team at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Joe Nolting of Kids Need Books! describes how free books are changing the reading culture in some of Bellingham's poorest and most ethnically diverse neighborhoods.
