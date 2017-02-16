Savor tastes at annual Bite of Blaine

The Blaine Community Chamber of Commerce hosts the 17th Annual Bite of Blaine on Monday at Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, with samplings cooked up by restaurants and area food confectioners from Blaine and Birch Bay. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a no-host bar; tastings begin at 6:30 p.m., and there's a live auction at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds go toward Blaine's Fourth of July Fireworks.

