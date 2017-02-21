Portion of Boulevard Park trail closed

Portion of Boulevard Park trail closed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Closed areas of South Bay Trail at north end of Boulevard Park in Bellingham Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department closed the area after recent damage from high tides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC