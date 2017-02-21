Portion of Boulevard Park trail closed
Closed areas of South Bay Trail at north end of Boulevard Park in Bellingham Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department closed the area after recent damage from high tides.
