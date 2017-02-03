Police recover 2 of 3 priceless carvings stolen from Lummi cemetery, elders
Two of three priceless carvings were returned to their owners this week after a string of thefts from elders on the Lummi Reservation. Police received an anonymous call that both of the carvings - a wolf totem pole for August Casimir's grave, and a fish carved for Jean Cultee - were at an abandoned house in Marietta, said Casimir's daughter, Charlene Casimir-George.
