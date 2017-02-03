Police recover 2 of 3 priceless carvi...

Police recover 2 of 3 priceless carvings stolen from Lummi cemetery, elders

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Two of three priceless carvings were returned to their owners this week after a string of thefts from elders on the Lummi Reservation. Police received an anonymous call that both of the carvings - a wolf totem pole for August Casimir's grave, and a fish carved for Jean Cultee - were at an abandoned house in Marietta, said Casimir's daughter, Charlene Casimir-George.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Fri crisps 5
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Whatcom County was issued at February 04 at 2:42PM PST

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC