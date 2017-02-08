Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 n...

Plows clear snowdrifts on Highway 9 north of Nooksack

Bellingham Herald reader Valerie Porges shared this video of people riding a kayak and sleds down Maple Street in Bellingham on Monday, Feb. 6. Bellingham Herald reader Brittany Johnson shared this video of her family enjoying a snow day in Lynden on Monday, Feb. 6. Semi-truck driver Logan Hannah said he knew it was too dangerous to drive Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, so he decided to take "a relaxing day jumping" at Whatcom Falls Park, despite the temperature of 27 degrees in Bellingham, Wash., at the time. A small herd of llamas at JNK Llama Farm in Bellingham, Wash., romp in the snow Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Whatcom County was issued at February 09 at 4:15AM PST

Bellingham, WA

