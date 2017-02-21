Pipeline protesters call for Bellingham to drop US Bank
Opponents of the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline are calling for Bellingham to pull its money out of U.S. Bank, which has committed to lending money to a parent company of the pipeline. The Bellingham Herald reported Sunday that opponents of the pipeline recently went before the City Council to make its case.
