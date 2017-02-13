Pancakes, cupcakes and hula dancers make a Bellingam childa s wish come true
Zoey Talbert, 5, right, watches hula dancers Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, as part of her Make-A-Wish birthday at JD Elite Fitness gym in Bellingham. Zoey and her family and friends played, watched hula dancers, and ate cake from Pure Bliss and food from Zoey's favorite McDonald's.
