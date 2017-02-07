Overnight snow keeps many schools closed in Whatcom County

Semi-truck driver Logan Hannah said he knew it was too dangerous to drive Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, so he decided to take "a relaxing day jumping" at Whatcom Falls Park, despite the temperature of 27 degrees in Bellingham, Wash., at the time. An unidentified Good Samaritan pulls a car out of a ditch at Guide Meridian in Lynden on Monday, Feb. 6. All public schools and many private schools across Whatcom County remained closed Tuesday as residents continued to dig out from a strong winter storm that coated trees and power lines with ice and has dumped between 6 inches and 2 feet of snow across the area since Saturday.

