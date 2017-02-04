Oh Snow! Special Weather Statement calls for the white stuff Sunday and Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 5 and 6 callling for lowland snow around the Greater Seattle area. With up to three inches possible, driving conditions, especially on less frequently traveled roads may be hazardous.
