Oh Snow! Special Weather Statement calls for the white stuff Sunday and Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Sunday and Monday, Feb. 5 and 6 callling for lowland snow around the Greater Seattle area. With up to three inches possible, driving conditions, especially on less frequently traveled roads may be hazardous.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Whatcom County was issued at February 04 at 7:25PM PST

