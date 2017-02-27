Nowra teen's film to star in Washington | VIDEO
LIMELIGHT: Sixteen-year-old Olivia Clifton's short film shot at Callala Bay boat ramp has been selected to feature at the Cascadia International Women's Film Festival in Washington. The Nowra Christian School student's work has been chosen to feature at the Cascadia International Women's Film Festival in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Coast Register.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb 24
|Adam7875
|17
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC