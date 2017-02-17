Motorcyclist dead in crash on Guide Meridian north of Bellingham, authorities say
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Friday afternoon with a car on Guide Meridian Road at the intersection of Laurel Road, according to the Washington State Patrol. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified but is a man in his 60s, said Dr. Gary Goldfogel, Whatcom County medical examiner, in an email.
