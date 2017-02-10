Man uses Taylor Dock for a ski jump and gets all wet
Edward Bear of Bellingham uses snow-covered ramp at Taylor Dock as a ski jump on Monday, Feb. 6, ending with a backward splash into chilly Bellingham Bay. The stunt was part of a video shoot by Bellingham videographer Kjell Redal, which will be published later this month on Vimeo.
